Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,511.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,486.11. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,003.35 and a 1 year high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

