Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Source Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 221,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

