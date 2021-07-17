Credit Suisse Group Boosts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

