Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPCE. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 286,676 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

