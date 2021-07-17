Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Up 4.4%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $243.83 and last traded at $242.89. 1,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 50,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

