Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a positive rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.32. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $36,018,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $24,383,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $17,519,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

