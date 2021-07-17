Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Insider Acquires 208,465 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 208,465 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,458,434.35.

RAIN stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAIN shares. started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

