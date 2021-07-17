GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLDG. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday.

GLDG stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoldMining by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

