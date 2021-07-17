Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 218,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

