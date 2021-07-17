HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,549,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.