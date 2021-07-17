Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $70.80

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.62. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

