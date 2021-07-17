Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,802 Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Haynes International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 309,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 261.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 188,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,868,000 after buying an additional 152,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $454.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

