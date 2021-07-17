Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.