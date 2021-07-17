Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nordstrom by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

