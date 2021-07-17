Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 22,846 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

