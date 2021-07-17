Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 218.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,219,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $53,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $72,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

