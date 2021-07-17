Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,960,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

