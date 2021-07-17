eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41. eMagin has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.42.

In other news, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $30,040.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,505,024 shares of company stock valued at $13,211,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

