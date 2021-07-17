Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $1,290,762.72 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 5,776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,290,762.72.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,369.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

