Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,800.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

