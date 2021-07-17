eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,560,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.04 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in eXp World by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in eXp World by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.