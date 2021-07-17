SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.