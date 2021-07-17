SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock worth $951,123. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.07. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

