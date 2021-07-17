Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Core-Mark by 47.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Core-Mark by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Core-Mark by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

CORE opened at $42.93 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

