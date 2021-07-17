SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,356 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBS stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $855.74 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

