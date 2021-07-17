Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 487,391 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) insider Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 487,391 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $8,290,520.91.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $26.03 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

