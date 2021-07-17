SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock worth $253,189,172 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

