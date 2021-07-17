Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

