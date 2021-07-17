Morgan Stanley Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $27.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

