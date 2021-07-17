Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

