City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

