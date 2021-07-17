Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

CATC opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $581.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,192 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

