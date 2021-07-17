Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 189,569 shares.The stock last traded at $35.31 and had previously closed at $39.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

