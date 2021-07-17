STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.76), with a volume of 171261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356 ($4.65).

The stock has a market cap of £170.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.18.

In other news, insider Simon Pitts purchased 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

