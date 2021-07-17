Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.83 and last traded at $53.87. 7,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 317,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

