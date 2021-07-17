SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BancFirst by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

