SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,489 shares of company stock worth $22,240,266. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

