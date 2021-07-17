SG Americas Securities LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $6,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TPC stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $660.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

