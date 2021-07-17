Ajay Banga Sells 60,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MA opened at $387.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $383.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.