Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1,661.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1228 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

