Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHIL opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $527.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

