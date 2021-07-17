Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.50 Million Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

