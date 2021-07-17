UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 148,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,618 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $664,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.64 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

