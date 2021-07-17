Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a growth of 134.7% from the June 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

BSET stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

