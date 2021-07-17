Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Up 10.5%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 689,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 955,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Harvest One Cannabis alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.