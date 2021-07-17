Piper Sandler Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $143.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

