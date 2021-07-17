iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $56.34.

