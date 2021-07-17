W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.28 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.