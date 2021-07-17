Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $6,956,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

