Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Hold

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York."

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

